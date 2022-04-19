Winona County to host vaccine clinic Sunday

Winona County will sponsor a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this Sunday, April 24, from noon to 4 p.m. at the East End Recreation Center at 210 Zumbro Street in Winona.

While we likely are not returning to the numbers of January 2022, COVID-19 cases are increasing in the U.S. and Winona County.

The new omicron variant, BA.2, is more easily transferred between people than the original omicron.

The best protection against severe COVID-19 symptoms, and against long-COVID, is vaccination — including a booster shot if you are eligible.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that if you have received a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines you can receive the second dose no matter how much time has passed.

In fact, the CDC has found that vaccines are more effective for a longer period of time if the second dose is received eight weeks after the first dose.

The clinic will offer:

Primary series vaccination, including Pfizer first and second doses for ages 5 and over; Moderna first and second doses for ages 18 and over; and Johnson & Johnson single dose for ages 18 and over.

First booster doses at least five months after the primary series of Pfizer and Moderna, including Pfizer boosters for ages 12 and older and Moderna boosters for ages 18 and older.

First booster dose two months after the first Johnson & Johnson dose for ages 18.

Second booster doses at least four months after the first booster, including Pfizer and Moderna boosters for individuals who are immunocompromised; Pfizer and Moderna boosters for ages 50 and older; and Pfizer and Moderna boosters for anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson booster.

To register, visit www.health.state.mn.us or just walk in on the day of the clinic.

Individuals who are homebound or need assistance with registration may call 507-457-6375 to schedule appointments. This number is available from Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

