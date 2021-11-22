Winona County to host 5 vaccine clinics in upcoming two weeks, incentives still available

Winona County has five upcoming vaccine clinics in Winona open to everyone 5 years old and older in the next two weeks.

The vaccine clinics are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at Winona County Public Health, located at 825 Mankato Ave. Suite 202; from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 30, at East End Rec, located at 210 Zumbro St.; from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Winona Community Center at Maplewood Townhomes, located at 1756 Kraemer Drive; and from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Cotter High School St. Cecilia Commons, located at 1115 W. Broadway with people invited to enter through the basement on 7th Street.

These clinics will offer Pfizer and Moderna, with people able to get any doses that they are due for, including booster shots.

Walk-ins and appointments are accepted for these clinics.

People who receive their first doses during these clinics will receive from the county a $50 Visa gift card.

Children between 12 and 17 years old can also be entered to win scholarships and experiences in the state if they are fully vaccinated, thanks to Minnesota’s Kids deserve a Shot program.

Five scholarships, worth $100,000 each, will be given out through the use of drawings.

Drawings will also be held for experiences such as being a zookeeper for a day, riding a Zamboni, taking a dogsled trip and more.

The opportunities are provided by major organizations in the state, including Como Zoo, Wintergreen Dogsled Lodge and many others.

There will be four more drawings: Nov. 29 with an entry deadline of Nov. 22, Dec. 3 with an entry deadline of Nov. 29, Dec. 10 with an entry deadline of Dec. 6, and Dec. 17 with an entry deadline of Dec. 13.

For information about Minnesota’s vaccine program, visit mn.gov.

For more information or to register for Winona County’s vaccine clinics, visit co.winona.mn.us.

