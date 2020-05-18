You are the owner of this article.
Winona County to accept online marriage license applications
Winona County to accept online marriage license applications

The Office of Vital Records in Winona County is accepting marriage license applications online. Anyone who will be married in Minnesota within the next six months is invited to apply at www.co.winona.mn.us.

If you have questions, please contact Winona County Vital Records at 507-457-6414.

