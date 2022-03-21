 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Winona County Sheriff's Office searching for missing girls

  • 0

The Winona County Sheriff's Office is searching for a pair of teenage girls who have been missing since March 11.

Imajen Cruse and Jaykah Hodges were last seen in the La Crosse area.

Cruse is 5'1" and 115 pounds with hazel eyes, blond hair and her nose is pierced on both sides. Hodges is 5'6" and 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Call the Winona County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 507-457-6492 with any information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These horses are helping those with special needs be their best selves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News