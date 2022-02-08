 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winona County Sheriff's Office investigating assault

The Winona County Sheriff's Office is investigating an assault that took place outside the city limits of St. Charles on February 3.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the incident involved "a juvenile and the use of social media by the suspect." The Sheriff's Office is also encouraging parents to have a conversation with their children about using social media safely and to not give out any personal information.

Winona Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information relating to the incident that leads to an arrest and conviction of a suspect.

At this time, the suspect is unknown, but the Sheriff's Office is describing the suspect as an adult male with brownish skin, no beard or visible tattoos, approximately 5'9" to 6' tall, muscular and heavy set, with medium length straight dark hair and wearing dark framed glasses.

At the time the assault occurred, "the suspect was driving a small dark colored car with leather interior," according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office also advised that the suspect possibly could have a red pick-up.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.
