Winona County Sheriff's Department hosts Grace Lutheran Church Sunday school class, accepts donation for Dive and Rescue team

The Winona County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Winona County Dive and Rescue team, hosted a Sunday school class from Grace Lutheran Church, located in Peterson, Minnesota, for a show-and-tell presentation on Tuesday afternoon.

At the event, the Sheriff’s office accepted a $350 donation from the students for the Dive and Rescue Team.

The Dive and Rescue team is a volunteer organization that trains once a month and is responsible for search and rescue in the waters of Winona County.

The children learned about different rescue boats during their time at the Dive and Rescue building and had their questions answered by team leader Mitch Auman. At the end of their visit, each received a challenge coin — a token, Aumun told the children, that is given out for doing something awesome.

The church has been raising donations for the Dive and Rescue team for many years after the two groups were linked by a river crash in 2014.

Andrew Kingsbury, a member of the Grace Lutheran community, died after the SUV he was riding in crashed into the Mississippi River on January 5, 2014. Kingsbury, along with fellow passenger Blake Overland, was thrown from the vehicle in the crash.

The Dive and Rescue team spent many hours searching for Kingsbury and received many donations from the community of food and water. Kingsbury’s brother Chad even checked on the team every day to bring any supplies that were needed to aid in the search.

The Peterson community started an annual fishing tournament after the crash in remembrance of Kingsbury, as well as the other two young men involved in the accident, Overland and Matthew Erickson, and have donated part of the proceeds from that event to the Dive and Rescue team each year.

This year’s tournament gave $500 in donations to the team on top of the $350 that were raised by the Sunday school class.

The children had decided in their Sunday school class that they also wanted to help raise money for the Dive and Rescue team this year and raised the money with the help of their church community.

Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude was on hand for the show and tell and remarked how amazing it has been to see the community continue to come together and offer support to the team years after the accident.

Auman also told the group their donations would go towards new oxygen tanks for the team.

For more information on the Winona Dive and Rescue team and to apply, visit https://www.co.winona.mn.us/335/Volunteer-Groups.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.