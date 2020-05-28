You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Winona County sheriff, governor react to death of George Floyd
1 comment
alert top story

Winona County sheriff, governor react to death of George Floyd

{{featured_button_text}}

The death of George Floyd, a Minnesotan who was filmed being forcefully arrested by police in Minneapolis prior to his death, is making waves across the nation, creating a conversation focused on law enforcement and the treatment of minorities.

With riots breaking out in Minneapolis in response to his death — which include looting and fires — there is no way for officials to ignore what has happened.

Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said, “I have viewed the video of the incident in Minneapolis involving George Floyd. I was shocked and saddened by what I had witnessed. The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement and I have spent years in trying to form good community relations through various means. Those efforts and positive community relations suffer severe setbacks with incidents like the one I witnessed on the news with George Floyd.

Ron Ganrude mug

Ganrude

“The actions I witnessed do not reflect the actions of the deputies of Winona County or the vast majority of officers in general in Minnesota. The actions I witnessed make the job of peace officers all that much more difficult,” he said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has seen the video and shared his shock.

Gov. Tim Walz mug

Walz

“I was shocked and horrified by the video of George Floyd’s death,” Walz said during a speech Wednesday.

He said that he believes what happened was clearly wrong and was glad to see the officers removed from their positions.

“This is not the end of the story as we seek justice for George Floyd,” Walz said.

Investigations will be conducted at multiple levels of government organizations, including by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Walz announced.

Walz said he strongly supports those who are peacefully protesting related to this situation.

“We will get answers. We will seek justice. George Floyd didn’t deserve to die, but George Floyd does deserve justice,” Walz said.

Locally, Floyd’s death is a discussion point among deputies in Winona County.

Even when time passes by, similar situations will be discussed during the office’s annual trainings.

The deputies are trained in how to properly handle situations like the one shown in the video of Floyd being restrained.

“The Winona County Sheriff’s Office provides staff with (Critical Incident Training) to de-escalate and use of crisis intervention techniques. We have Defensive Tactics Training. We are trained in the proper use of force. Placing a knee on a person’s neck is not what we are trained to do,” Ganrude said.

He said that the only force that should be used against the person is required to establish and maintain control of the individual.

While the incident with Floyd isn’t a wake-up call for Ganrude, he said, it is “a reminder to me and my staff of how we should handle incidents, interactions and arrests.”

“I am truly saddened for the family and friends of George Floyd. I ask everyone to offer their thoughts and prayers to George Floyd and his family and friends,” Ganrude said.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ALDI to open location in Winona
Local

ALDI to open location in Winona

The grocery store chain ALDI is planning to open a store in Winona this fall, Matt Lilla, Faribault division vice president for ALDI, said Wednesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News