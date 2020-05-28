Winona County sheriff, governor react to death of George Floyd

The death of George Floyd, a Minnesotan who was filmed being forcefully arrested by police in Minneapolis prior to his death, is making waves across the nation, creating a conversation focused on law enforcement and the treatment of minorities.
With riots breaking out in Minneapolis in response to his death — which include looting and fires — there is no way for officials to ignore what has happened.
Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said, “I have viewed the video of the incident in Minneapolis involving George Floyd. I was shocked and saddened by what I had witnessed. The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement and I have spent years in trying to form good community relations through various means. Those efforts and positive community relations suffer severe setbacks with incidents like the one I witnessed on the news with George Floyd.
“The actions I witnessed do not reflect the actions of the deputies of Winona County or the vast majority of officers in general in Minnesota. The actions I witnessed make the job of peace officers all that much more difficult,” he said.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has seen the video and shared his shock.
“I was shocked and horrified by the video of George Floyd’s death,” Walz said during a speech Wednesday.
He said that he believes what happened was clearly wrong and was glad to see the officers removed from their positions.
“This is not the end of the story as we seek justice for George Floyd,” Walz said.
Investigations will be conducted at multiple levels of government organizations, including by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Walz announced.
Walz said he strongly supports those who are peacefully protesting related to this situation.
“We will get answers. We will seek justice. George Floyd didn’t deserve to die, but George Floyd does deserve justice,” Walz said.
Locally, Floyd’s death is a discussion point among deputies in Winona County.
Even when time passes by, similar situations will be discussed during the office’s annual trainings.
The deputies are trained in how to properly handle situations like the one shown in the video of Floyd being restrained.
“The Winona County Sheriff’s Office provides staff with (Critical Incident Training) to de-escalate and use of crisis intervention techniques. We have Defensive Tactics Training. We are trained in the proper use of force. Placing a knee on a person’s neck is not what we are trained to do,” Ganrude said.
He said that the only force that should be used against the person is required to establish and maintain control of the individual.
While the incident with Floyd isn’t a wake-up call for Ganrude, he said, it is “a reminder to me and my staff of how we should handle incidents, interactions and arrests.”
“I am truly saddened for the family and friends of George Floyd. I ask everyone to offer their thoughts and prayers to George Floyd and his family and friends,” Ganrude said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.