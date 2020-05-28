Winona County sheriff, governor react to death of George Floyd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The death of George Floyd, a Minnesotan who was filmed being forcefully arrested by police in Minneapolis prior to his death, is making waves across the nation, creating a conversation focused on law enforcement and the treatment of minorities.

With riots breaking out in Minneapolis in response to his death — which include looting and fires — there is no way for officials to ignore what has happened.

Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said, “I have viewed the video of the incident in Minneapolis involving George Floyd. I was shocked and saddened by what I had witnessed. The Winona County Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement and I have spent years in trying to form good community relations through various means. Those efforts and positive community relations suffer severe setbacks with incidents like the one I witnessed on the news with George Floyd.

“The actions I witnessed do not reflect the actions of the deputies of Winona County or the vast majority of officers in general in Minnesota. The actions I witnessed make the job of peace officers all that much more difficult,” he said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has seen the video and shared his shock.

“I was shocked and horrified by the video of George Floyd’s death,” Walz said during a speech Wednesday.