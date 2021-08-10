Winona County sees spike in COVID-19 cases with 32 more confirmed Tuesday

In the past six days, 49 more COVID-19 cases have been announced in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health -- 32 of those were confirmed Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, the county's total has reached 4,734 cases.
No deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed in the past week, leaving the total at 52.
No information about Tuesday's spike in cases has been released by county officials, as of 2:15 p.m.
Vaccination rates are still slowly climbing in the county, helping to combat the recent increase in COVID-19 spread across the country.
In Winona County, 53.3% of all residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 51% have received a full vaccine series.
Of the currently eligible population in the county -- those who are at least 12 years old -- 60.4% have received at least one dose and 57.8% have received a full series.
As for statewide vaccination rates, though, Winona County is still falling behind slightly.
In Minnesota, 57.8% of the state's total population has received at least one dose and 54.4% have received a full series.
As for Minnesotans who are eligible, 68.4% have received at least one dose, while 64.3% have received a full series.
For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.