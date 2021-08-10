Winona County sees spike in COVID-19 cases with 32 more confirmed Tuesday

In the past six days, 49 more COVID-19 cases have been announced in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health -- 32 of those were confirmed Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the county's total has reached 4,734 cases.

No deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed in the past week, leaving the total at 52.

No information about Tuesday's spike in cases has been released by county officials, as of 2:15 p.m.

Vaccination rates are still slowly climbing in the county, helping to combat the recent increase in COVID-19 spread across the country.

In Winona County, 53.3% of all residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 51% have received a full vaccine series.

Of the currently eligible population in the county -- those who are at least 12 years old -- 60.4% have received at least one dose and 57.8% have received a full series.

As for statewide vaccination rates, though, Winona County is still falling behind slightly.

In Minnesota, 57.8% of the state's total population has received at least one dose and 54.4% have received a full series.