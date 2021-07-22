 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winona County seeks input on use of pandemic recovery funds
0 comments
top story

Winona County seeks input on use of pandemic recovery funds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Engage Winona

Engage Winona 

Engage Winona invites individuals, businesses, and organizations to participate in the Winona County Community Needs Survey, open now through August 11.

Those who complete the survey will be entered into a drawing to win a $100 gift card to a local business. To take the survey, go to surveymonkey.com/r/winonacommunityneeds.

This survey, created by Engage Winona in partnership with Winona County, will help county staff and board members understand the needs that have arisen in Winona County due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The needs and ideas shared by respondents will be used to help inform the county's use of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Winona County will receive about $9.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to assist with pandemic recovery efforts over the next few years. These funds can be used to support economic stabilization for individuals, businesses, and organizations affected by the public health emergency, along with addressing public health and economic disparities. Other acceptable uses include supporting water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, and a portion of the funding will cover government revenue loss due to the public health emergency.

Funds cannot be used to reduce the county’s regular tax revenue. 

For more information about the project, or to request the survey in another format, visitengagewinona.org/portfolio/your-input-on-winona-countys-pandemic-recovery/

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic characters face stiff competition in mascot-mad Japan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

High blood pressure, heat and humidity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News