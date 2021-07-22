Winona County seeks input on use of pandemic recovery funds

Engage Winona invites individuals, businesses, and organizations to participate in the Winona County Community Needs Survey, open now through August 11.

Those who complete the survey will be entered into a drawing to win a $100 gift card to a local business. To take the survey, go to surveymonkey.com/r/winonacommunityneeds.

This survey, created by Engage Winona in partnership with Winona County, will help county staff and board members understand the needs that have arisen in Winona County due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The needs and ideas shared by respondents will be used to help inform the county's use of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Winona County will receive about $9.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to assist with pandemic recovery efforts over the next few years. These funds can be used to support economic stabilization for individuals, businesses, and organizations affected by the public health emergency, along with addressing public health and economic disparities. Other acceptable uses include supporting water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, and a portion of the funding will cover government revenue loss due to the public health emergency.