Winona County seeks candidates for environmental post

Winona County citizens interested in conservation and natural resource efforts at the county level are encouraged to run for supervisor of their local Soil and Water Conservation District.

Those interested in running should file an affidavit of candidacy and includes a $20 filing fee by 5 p.m on June 2.

Winona County SWCD is governed by an elected board of five supervisors. Three supervisor positions are up for election this year. Candidates are elected countywide, but they must reside in one of the nomination districts up for election which are: