Winona County seeks candidates for environmental post

Winona County citizens interested in conservation and natural resource efforts at the county level are encouraged to run for supervisor of their local Soil and Water Conservation District.
Those interested in running should file an affidavit of candidacy and includes a $20 filing fee by 5 p.m on June 2.
Winona County SWCD is governed by an elected board of five supervisors. Three supervisor positions are up for election this year. Candidates are elected countywide, but they must reside in one of the nomination districts up for election which are:
District 2 representing Fremont, Saratoga, St. Charles and Utica townships.
District 3 representing Hillsdale, Rollingstone and Winona townships.
District 5 representing Dresbach, Homer, New Hartford, Pleasant Hill and Richmond townships.
SWCD supervisor positions are filled through the general election which will take place Nov. 3. For this year’s elections, electronic submissions are being accepted. Contact the Winona County auditor’s office at 507-523-2171 ext. 101 on the process for submitting information electronically or visit www.winonaswcd.org for more information.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.