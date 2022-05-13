Winona County rises to high COVID-19 level

Winona County returned to a high COVID-19 community level as of Thursday, the county department of Health and Human Service reported.

The level change is the result of increases in positive cases and hospitalizations.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) encourages residents to take extra precautions to reduce the transmission of the virus.

Following the case spike due to the first Omicron variant at the beginning of the year, case numbers in Winona County fell steadily throughout March and the first week of April. Since that time the number of people testing positive has slowly increased again due to the second Omicron variant, the county department said.

Hospitalizations during the first Omicron wave peaked in January and declined to just a few admissions in March and April. As of May 12, the number of hospitalizations for the month was higher than for all of April.

The second Omicron variant first took root in the U.S in northeastern states. In that region, cases began gradually increasing. Individuals testing positive often had mild symptoms. Lagging weeks behind the case increase has been an increase in hospitalizations. Intensive care admissions and deaths have risen minimally.

At the high community level, the CDC recommends adding mitigation strategies. All residents should wear a high-quality face mask in public, indoor spaces. Large gatherings should be avoided. Those who have symptoms should test with an at-home test or at a testing location. Treatments are available for those who test positive by contacting a health care provider.

Follow the CDC’s COVID-19 isolation and quarantine recommendations. COVID vaccines and boosters should be up to date.

The CDC also states that Winona County residents are at high risk for severe disease and those who have contact with people who are at high risk should take extra precautions by avoiding non-essential indoor activities. They may talk with a health care provider about additional precautions including receiving the preventive treatment Evusheld.

Individuals who are infected with COVID-19 are at risk of developing post-COVID symptoms. Also known as long-COVID, about 30% of people who have had the virus experience a variety of symptoms affecting their ability to participate in regular activities. Vaccinations and treatments have proven to reduce the likelihood of experiencing long-term symptoms and/or reducing their severity.

