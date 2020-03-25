2 Winona County residents diagnosed with COVID-19

Two people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Winona County, the first cases for the county as the disease continues to spread throughout the world.

The individuals are both older than 70 years old, according to a release from Winona County Health and Human Services.

These patients are now in isolation and recovering. Anyone who has had contact with these individuals will be contacted by the Minnesota Department of Health.

No more information will be released about these individuals to help protect their identities.

