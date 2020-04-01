You are the owner of this article.
Winona County resident dies from COVID-19 complications
A Winona County resident has died from COVID-19 complications, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Wednesday.

This is the first death in the county from the disease. A total of 10 cases have been confirmed in the county as of Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, there have been 17 deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

“Our hearts and thoughts go out to their family, friends and loved ones,” said Winona Mayor Mark Peterson in a statement. “The Winona City Council and all city of Winona employees extend our deepest sympathies and condolences during this difficult time.”

City staff is continuing to focus closely on its residents as it works to support social distancing and make people aware of the regulations in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

