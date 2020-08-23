Winona County reports 2 new COVID cases

Two new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Sunday, raising the total to 298.
No information about these cases was released.
No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the county, leaving the total at 17.
In the state, 728 new cases were confirmed, raising the total to 69,584 with 62,373 no longer needing to be in isolation.
Of these confirmed cases, 1,767 have died.
Overall, 1,374,536 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,060,320 Minnesotans tested.
In the state, 6,151 have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 301 still in the hospital Sunday. Of those, 137 were in intensive care units.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.