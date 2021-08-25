Winona County reminds community to get vaccinated against COVID-19; confirmed cases almost at 5,000

Winona County Public Health is reminding the community once again to get vaccinated against COVID-19, especially now that the Pfizer vaccine has been fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration.
“Winona County Public Health is strongly encouraging individuals to receive the full COVID-19 vaccine series. Receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine reduces the spread of the COVID-19 virus, can help prevent new strains from emerging and keeps you and your loved ones safe,” public health staff said in a press release Wednesday.
Public health staff also reminded in the release that the vaccine has been thoroughly tested and brought up to quality, safety and effectiveness standards, proven by the FDA full approval.
Vaccinations are slowly increasing in the county, with 54.1% of the county’s total population having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In the county, 51.3% of the overall population has received a full vaccine series.
As for vaccination rates amongst eligible age groups, 93% of residents 65 years old or older, 70% of residents between 50 and 64 years old, 48% of residents between 18 and 49 years old, 56% of residents between 16 and 17 years old, and 53% of residents between 12 and 15 years old have received at least one dose.
The county is trailing behind the state’s vaccination rates, with the state now having reached 59.1% of its total population with at least one vaccination and 55.4% with a full vaccine series.
As for COVID-19 cases in Winona County, the county is quickly approached 5,000 officially confirmed cases, as 13 confirmed cases brought the county’s total up to 4,965.
As for additional probable cases, one was added Wednesday increasing the overall total for the county to be 5,039 confirmed and probable cases.
For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and the state as a whole, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
To schedule a vaccination appointment in the county, call 507-457-6375.