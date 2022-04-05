Winona County receives funds for Emergency Food, Shelter Programs

Winona County has been selected to receive federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter (EFSP) National Board Program.

In addition, EFSP has allocated additional supplemental funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPAR).

Winona County has been awarded a total of $52,626 (annual funding of $12,865 for Phase 39 and $39,761 of supplemental funding through ARPAR) to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The spending period of available funds is from November 1, 2021, through April 23, 2023. Any nonprofit, faith-based or local government agency that provides food and shelter services may apply for these funds.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide. This board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board consisting of local human service providers will determine how the funds awarded to Winona County are to be distributed among the emergency food and/or shelter programs run by local service agencies in the county. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under these phases of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must request an application from Jan Wieser at Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota by calling 507-494-8288 or via email at jwieser@ccsomn.org.

Applications must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. April 18, 2022.

