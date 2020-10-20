Winona County quickly approaches 1.2K with 11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

Eleven new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday, but the county lost a case either due to incorrect residency listed, a false positive or accidental case duplication.

The county falls just short of a historic marker — 1,200 cases — as the total has now reached 1,199.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in the county Tuesday by MDH, leaving the total at 18.

Of the 11 new cases, three are between 15 and 19 years old; two are between 20 and 24 years old; one is between 30 and 34 years old; one is between 40 and 44 years old; one is between 45 and 49 years old; one is between 50 and 54 years old; one is between 55 and 59 years old; and one is between 60 and 64 years old.

In Houston County, no new cases or deaths were confirmed for the second consecutive day, leaving the totals at 181 positive cases and one death.

In Minnesota, 1,120 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 125,531, including 12,711 health care workers, with 111,634 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 2,543,648 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,699,949 residents having been tested.