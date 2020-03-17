Winona County patients receive negative COVID-19 tests back

Winona County residents continue to see luck when it comes to COVID-19, at least when it comes to testing for cases of the illness.

Winona Health officials said Friday that 13 patients had been tested for the disease, but none of these results have come back positive, Doug Schultz, information officer for the Minnesota Department of Health’s communication office, said.

No cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Winona County at any health facility in the area, as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The rest of the state is still seeing an increase of cases, with the number of cases reaching 60 in Minnesota Tuesday.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health's website Tuesday, there have been more than 2,300 patients tested for COVID-19 so far in Minnesota.

Winona County certainly isn’t avoiding an impact from the pandemic, though, as store shelves empty of necessity items, local businesses see a slowdown and schools and businesses are required to close their doors, along with other changes to residents’ daily lives.

For updates about the situation statewide, visit www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.