The history-preserving Winona County Old Settlers Association will hold its annual meeting on Feb. 22 at Westfield Golf Club in Winona.
The event will begin at 9 a.m., and cost for entry is $20. A lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.
There will be music by Dan Barr and drawings for door prizes. Speaker Aaron Repinski will discuss river history, and there will be a short meeting, too.
Those who are not members of the association and would like to attend can call 507-452-4868.
The Winona County Old Settlers Association was established in 1862, just a few years after Minnesota became a state. The objective of the association is to preserve the history of Winona County, and holds its annual meeting every February in order honor the ideals and accomplishments of the group.
