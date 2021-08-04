Winona County officials: Put the masks back on in public

Winona County only had, as of Monday, 59.9% of its vaccine eligible residents having received at least one dose and 57.7% with a completed vaccine series.

Counties like neighboring Olmsted County, where Mayo Clinic is based out of, are helping pull up the state’s vaccine rate due to the high amount of health care workers.

Olmsted County has reached 80.7% of its vaccine eligible residents having received at least one dose, with 77.5% having received a full series.

Winona County is continuing to try to get its residents vaccinated, though. There are eight vaccine clinics scheduled by county health officials this month on Aug. 11, 13, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, and 28.

Times for these clinics vary and more information about them can be found at co.winona.mn.us or by calling 507-457-6375. All of these clinics will be located in the city of Winona.

Across the river, Trempealeau County is sending out warnings too about its increasing COVID-19 case rate.

The Trempealeau County Health Department also has begun recommending the use of face masks indoors once again, after they saw a six times increase in their case rate compared to two weeks before, officials said in a news release.