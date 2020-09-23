Winona County officials caution against traveling to La Crosse County

Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday, but one case was also removed from the county’s total.
The county’s COVID-19 total is now at 853, with the death total remaining at 18.
The case removed may have been deducted because of the residence of the patient being originally incorrectly determined.
No information about these new cases was released by state or county officials Tuesday, but the county is expected to release its weekly data Wednesday evening.
Winona County Emergency Management has issued a travel advisory for people wanting to travel to La Crosse.
The organization is advising against people traveling to the city for leisure activities, such as dining, non-essential shopping and other unnecessary activities.
Throughout the last week in La Crosse, most days included single-day increases of at least 90 new cases, with a high of 254 being recorded Friday alone.
“This does not mean that we are advising that you cancel doctors’ appointments, going to work or doing essential things,” Winona County Emergency Management staff said on Facebook. “Please be advised that if you do need to go to La Crosse County for essential services, take extra precautions and try to make it a quick trip.”
In Minnesota, 513 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The cases bring the state’s total to 91,422, with 82,833 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 9,776 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,863,694 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,317,433 residents having been tested.
Ten new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,979.
Of these people, 1,430 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 7,253 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 290 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 136 are in intensive care.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
