Winona County leaders share updates about COVID-19 pandemic

Officials and leaders throughout Winona County came together virtually Tuesday to share the progress that has been made in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am extremely impressed with not only our staff here at the city, our fire chief, our police chief, but also all the partners,” Winona Mayor Scott Sherman said about how he personally feels in response to the quick planning and work of those in the city during the fight against COVID-19.

At the county level, Ben Klinger, Winona County Emergency Management director, said that planning for vaccine rollout has been a “team approach” with health organizations and city.

They have been working together to prepare for the vaccine since the start of the pandemic, but regular meetings to plan have been held since October. The mass testing events were used at the start and middle of the pandemic as learning lessons to figure out how to hold vaccine events with more ease.

The county is still in first phase working on giving vaccines to second priority individuals.

Klinger said that over 300 vaccines have been given to EMS employees and others in similar positions.