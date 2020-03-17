You are the owner of this article.
Winona County Law Enforcement Center closed to public due to COVID-19 pandemic
The Winona County Law Enforcement Center will be closed for public access beginning at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The building will remain closed to the public for an undetermined period of time, according to the law enforcement center.  

According to a release by Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude, the public can continue to call the law enforcement center for service and emergency services will not be disrupted by the temporary closure.

The phone number for the law enforcement center is 507-457-6368.

