Winona County Jail continues to have no positive COVID-19 cases within its facility

The Winona County Jail has seen success with limiting the coronavirus from spreading within its facility so far, with no cases confirmed within its walls.
Protocols in place have included the limiting of visitors and fingerprinting, along with the limiting of group activities in the jail.
Karin Sonneman, Winona County attorney, did express that the decision to release people from the jail at the start of the pandemic who met certain requirements has helped limit the population in the jail, allowing for the limiting of possible virus spreading.
Sonneman said this release was needed because of the current jail building that does not allow for much flexibility. She said this will have be considered when building a new jail, in case another pandemic occurs.
She said that the decision was made in the hopes of limiting spread like what has happened in congregate care facilities across the country – including locally at Sauer Health Care, which resulted in at least 14 deaths of residents.
Winona County Chief Deputy Jeff Mueller said that these extra precautions have slowed down some of the tasks that the law enforcement staff usually do, though, because staff is limited to help protect them from being exposed to the virus.
Core responsibilities have been the focus for law enforcement officers during the pandemic.
Area law enforcement that have experienced positive COVID-19 cases in their facilities include Trempealeau County and Red Wing County.
COVID-19 cases by county
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
US jobless claims map
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.