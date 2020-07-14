Winona County Jail continues to have no positive COVID-19 cases within its facility

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Winona County Jail has seen success with limiting the coronavirus from spreading within its facility so far, with no cases confirmed within its walls.

Protocols in place have included the limiting of visitors and fingerprinting, along with the limiting of group activities in the jail.

Karin Sonneman, Winona County attorney, did express that the decision to release people from the jail at the start of the pandemic who met certain requirements has helped limit the population in the jail, allowing for the limiting of possible virus spreading.

Sonneman said this release was needed because of the current jail building that does not allow for much flexibility. She said this will have be considered when building a new jail, in case another pandemic occurs.

She said that the decision was made in the hopes of limiting spread like what has happened in congregate care facilities across the country – including locally at Sauer Health Care, which resulted in at least 14 deaths of residents.

Winona County Chief Deputy Jeff Mueller said that these extra precautions have slowed down some of the tasks that the law enforcement staff usually do, though, because staff is limited to help protect them from being exposed to the virus.