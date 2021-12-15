Winona County homes, power lines and more damaged by extreme weather

Wednesday evening's extreme weather caused damage in Winona County.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office reported on its Facebook page power lines down, houses damaged and even destroyed, a semi truck tipped, trees down and more issues.

The office reported that 80 mph wind gusts were recorded in the county, which led to sirens being turned on. The office explained that sirens sound whenever there are wind gusts registered at 70 mph or above.

Winona County Emergency Management did confirm on its Facebook page that there were multiple reports of power outages in the county during the storm.

"Almost every department in the county is actively working scenes. ... Everyone is working their tails off to try and get everything back working and make sure everyone is safe," the sheriff's office posted at 9:39 p.m. Wednesday.

A tornado warning and a severe thunderstorm warning were issued during the storm for Winona County, ending at 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively.

Neighboring counties experienced similar warnings also.

While the worst of the storm is likely over, the sheriff's office did remind the public Wednesday evening, "Stay at home. Let law enforcement, fire, medical, MNDOT, County Highway crews, power companies and anyone else involved do their jobs. If you have to be on the road, watch for debris on the roads and do not drive over downed power lines."

High winds are still expected throughout the evening, with a high wind warning remaining in place until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.