Winona County hits high COVID-19 transmission level; 54 more cases confirmed

Winona County's COVID-19 transmission has hit the high level, with 54 new cases being confirmed on Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

No ages or specific locations of the cases were released.

With no new deaths having been confirmed Tuesday locally, the county's totals are now at 4,863 cases with 52 deaths.

According to Winona County Health and Human Services, the seven-day case rate for the county is now at 211.95.

The high level transmission requirements are met when "there are 100 or more cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people," according to health and human services staff.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 69% of Minnesota's cases are currently caused by the delta variant.

County staff reminded Tuesday, "Winona County Public Health strongly encourages individuals to get vaccinated."

MDH lists Winona County as having 60.9% of its vaccine-eligible population -- those who are over 12 years old -- at least partially vaccinated with at least one dose.