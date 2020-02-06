The Winona County Historical Society's annual Museum Open House will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at the County History Center, 160 Johnson St., Winona.
Create vintage Valentines, get a behind-the-scenes tour with staff, explore exhibits on a History Hunt, visit with local community partners and visit the Frozen River Film Festival just four blocks away.
The FRFF Film Awards party will be at the History Center at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 as well. To learn more, visit FRFF.org, winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723.
