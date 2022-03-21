Winona County Historical Society to hold annual meeting

Winona County Historical Society members are invited to the 87th annual meeting on Thursday, March 31, 6:30 p.m. at the Winona County History Center.

Call 507-454-2723, ext. 0 to make a reservation by March 30 as space is limited.

The evening will begin with a dessert reception followed by a business meeting and program with retired WCHS executive director and former Winona mayor, Mark Peterson. Mark will present “Fistfights, Ironclads, Eggs & Pickles: A History of Winona’s Mayors.”

The program will briefly explore the lives of the 46 individuals who have held the mayor’s office since Winona’s incorporation as a city in 1857. A variety of men from upstanding leaders in the community to a couple of rogues will be highlighted.

Not a member? Memberships start at $30 annually. Stop-in, call or visit winonahistory.org/join to become a member and support this vibrant community organization.

The Winona County Historical Society was founded in 1935. WCHS was born from historical pageants performed at Whitewater State Park that featured the history of the area.

The newly formed organization first met and displayed artifacts in the Winona County Courthouse.

After WWII the Society grew and had a museum on the second floor of the Lumberman’s Building, now the Laird Norton Center for the Arts. WCHS made the 1915 National Guard Armory its home in 1973.

The Society continued to expand, adding the Laird Norton Addition in 2010. Over the decades WCHS operated several historic sites and museums.

Today, the Bunnell House in Homer and the Rural Heritage Museum in St. Charles, along with the History Center are enjoyed by thousands of visitors each year along with a wide variety of activities.

The History Center is open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find the Winona County Historical Society online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information.

