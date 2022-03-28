Winona County Fair seeks nominations in various categories

The Winona County Fair Board is seeking nominations of individuals that exemplify the “best” of Winona County’s residents in the following categories for 2022:

Hall of Fame - Includes those who volunteer in their communities or at the fair, represent agriculture, serve a role in county government or have been or are an integral part of the business community of Winona County. Five Hall of Fame Honorees will be recognized during the fair.

King & Queen – Couples or individuals may be nominated. The board is looking for people who have a strong connection with the Winona County Fair, and who would enjoy “reigning” during the 5-day run of the fair.

Outstanding Senior Citizens – Looking for one male and one female who will represent Winona County at the Minnesota State Fair 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen Competition. Nominees must be age 70 by June 1, 2022. and must do volunteer activity that is unpaid and demonstrates a commitment to their local community. Volunteer activity must be accomplished after reaching the age of 65.

Nominations are to be mailed to: Winona County Fair, P.O. Box 646, St. Charles, MN 55972 or e-mailed to winonacountyfair@juno.com and must be received by Sunday April 24, 2021.

Each must include nominators name, address, phone number and email address, and a written statement why the individuals should be considered. An address and phone number is also required for each nominee.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0