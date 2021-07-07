 Skip to main content
Winona County Fair kicks off after year off due to COVID-19
Winona County Fair kicks off after year off due to COVID-19

After a year's break due to COVID-19, the 2021 Winona County Fair has kicked off in St. Charles.

On Wednesday, people were able to fully start to enjoy the annual festivities once again with opening ceremonies, animal judging, carnival rides, square dancing and more.

Wednesday was just the start, though, of the events that are sure to bring the county's residents together.

A few standout events on Thursday will include an antique tractor parade at 12:30 p.m.and a classic tractor pull at 6 p.m., which will have free admission. There will also be a recognition program at 2 p.m. for the fair's royalty and other honors, as well as music throughout the evening from a variety of acts.

Moving onto Friday, events will include — but are not limited to — the Tri-State Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.; a pedal pull at 4 p.m.; and music by the Grass Run Band at 7 p.m.

Saturday will include popular events like the Winona County Market Livestock Auction at 9 a.m.; trailer races at 5 p.m.; a talent show at 7 p.m.; and many more.

To close out the weekend, Sunday will include a wide range of food and entertainment opportunities, including a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon; music throughout the afternoon; the Impact Motorsports Promotions Demolition Derby at 6 p.m.; and more.

The carnival will be open throughout the fair.

Bingo will not be held this year, but it is expected to return in 2022.

Additionally, the 4-H food stand will not be open, along with other changes and cancellations as listed by the fair organizers on their website.

Organizers stressed that people should not attend if they are experiencing any possible symptoms of COVID-19.

Masks are not required, but can be worn if attendees feel more comfortable with one on.

Social distancing is recommended during the fair, but also not required.

For more information about the Winona County Fair and a full schedule of events, visit winonacountyfair.com.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: 2021 Winona County Fair

WHEN: Through July 11. Entry judging and events run all day; carnival opens daily at noon

WHERE: Winona County Fairgrounds, 506 W. Sixth St., St. Charles, Minn.

DETAILS: For daily schedules and more information, go to www.winonacountyfair.com

