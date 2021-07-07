Winona County Fair kicks off after year off due to COVID-19

After a year's break due to COVID-19, the 2021 Winona County Fair has kicked off in St. Charles.

On Wednesday, people were able to fully start to enjoy the annual festivities once again with opening ceremonies, animal judging, carnival rides, square dancing and more.

Wednesday was just the start, though, of the events that are sure to bring the county's residents together.

A few standout events on Thursday will include an antique tractor parade at 12:30 p.m.and a classic tractor pull at 6 p.m., which will have free admission. There will also be a recognition program at 2 p.m. for the fair's royalty and other honors, as well as music throughout the evening from a variety of acts.

Moving onto Friday, events will include — but are not limited to — the Tri-State Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.; a pedal pull at 4 p.m.; and music by the Grass Run Band at 7 p.m.

Saturday will include popular events like the Winona County Market Livestock Auction at 9 a.m.; trailer races at 5 p.m.; a talent show at 7 p.m.; and many more.