Winona County Fair called off this year because of COVID-19
There will be no Winona County Fair this year.

According to a Facebook post, fair organizers say: "It is with deep sadness that the Winona County Fair Board made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 fair due to COVID 19."

Fair organizers says the decision was made following guidance from both state and county officials. The fair was to be held July 8-12 in St. Charles.

Steamboat Days in Winona and the Trempealeau County Fair in Galesville already have been cancelled due to health concerns.

