Winona County Fair called off this year because of COVID-19

There will be no Winona County Fair this year.
According to a
Facebook post, fair organizers say: "It is with deep sadness that the Winona County Fair Board made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 fair due to COVID 19."
Fair organizers says the decision was made following guidance from both state and county officials. The fair was to be held July 8-12 in St. Charles.
Steamboat Days in Winona and the Trempealeau County Fair in Galesville already have been cancelled due to health concerns.
Winona County Fair 2019 1
Cadence Gilbertson rides the carnival swing during the Winona County Fair on Saturday evening.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona County Fair 2019 2
Folks walk through the concessions area to find some of their favorite fair foods during the fair
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona County Fair 2019 3
Young Benjamin Rothering is with his mom, Nicole, as he waves to his grandparents during his horse ride.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona County Fair 2019 4
The Winona County Posse assist those who are parking vehicles during the fair in St. Charles.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona County Fair 2019 5
Emma Schuster, left, and Faith Eide, right, ride "The Sizzler" at the Winona County Fair Saturday evening in St. Charles.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona County Fair 2019 6
Ready...Set...GO!!! Trailer races were a huge hit as the grandstands were full of spectators during the Winona County Fair Saturday night.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona County Fair 2019 7
Lamb judging took place Saturday night at the Winona County Fair. Lydia, left, Simon, center, and Ethan Warmkagathje all showed very well with Ethan coming away as the overall winner and Simon took overall reserve champion honors.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona County Fair 2019 8
Samantha Jabs is all festive at the fair Saturday night.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona County Fair 2019 9
Isabelle Stiles and Maesey Morrison of Minneapolis perform during the talent show at the Winona County Fair Saturday in St. Charles.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona County Fair 2019 10
Friends gather for a night of fun at the Winona County Fair in St. Charles Saturday night.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona County Fair 2019 11
Baby Bingo The Clown entertains at the fair.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona County Fair 2019 12
The carnival rides provide plenty of fun for families at the Winona County Fair in St. Charles Saturday evening.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona County Fair 2019 13
The Eggert family enjoys the slide at the fair
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona County Fair 2019 14
Plenty of action took place during the trailer races at the Winona County Fair Saturday night in St. Charles.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona County Fair 2019 15
Sydney Ellis warms up for the talent show at the fair
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona County Fair 2019 16
Plenty of mud and a lot of parts were flying during the trailer races at the Winona County Fair Saturday night in St. Charles.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona County Fair 2019 17
The Winona County Posse assist those who are parking vehicles during the Winona County Fair Saturday evening in St. Charles.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona County Fair 2019 18
Lamb judging took place Saturday night at the Winona County Fair as Ethan Warmkagathje is congratulated as he comes away with overall winner honors.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona County Fair 2019 19
Ainsley and Aaron serve milk and cookies at the fair
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona County Fair 2019 20
Wild and crazy action takes place during the trailer race event at the Winona County Fair Saturday night in St. Charles.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona County Fair 2019 21
Carnival fun at the Winona County Fair Saturday night in St. Charles.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona County Fair 2019 22
Trailer races were a huge hit as the grandstands were full of spectators during the Winona County Fair Saturday night.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
View photos from the Winona County Fair.
