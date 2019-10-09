Winona County Emergency Management will host an emergency response drill for area responders Saturday.
The drill will start at 8 a.m. and is expected to conclude by 4 p.m.
Emergency responders from numerous area departments will respond to a simulated train derailment with injuries to the train crew and a hazardous materials spill. This will give departments a chance to work with mutual-aid partners and test response capabilities.
Between 10 and 11 a.m., a test of the Emergency Alert System will be part of the drill. The EAS message will be delivered simultaneously to local radio and television broadcasters, including cable services. The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s cooperation in providing feedback about this test at www.surveymonkey.com/r/22CNLQ8. Residents can also reference the Winona County Emergency Management Facebook page for details and updates.
The test will also be using the Integrated Public Alerting and Warning System during this test. IPAWS uses cell phone towers, radio and television station, including cable in and around Dresbach for this test. Individuals outside of Dresbach may also receive the messages if their television or radio is on during this time.
Winona County Emergency Management has hired Safety Training and Response Strategies, LLC of Bloomington, Minn., to conduct the training with grant funding through Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
