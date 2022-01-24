Winona County DFL moves precinct caucuses to contactless format

The Winona County Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party will move this year's caucuses to a contactless format to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the party announced Monday.
"The Winona County DFL has moved from in-person gatherings to contactless caucuses to preserve grassroots democracy at the heart of the DFL and protect the health of participants, their families and communities," the party stated in a news release.
People interested in participating in Winona County DFL's precinct caucuses should fill out the event form at winonadfl.org. Additional information can be found on this website.
The form can be submitted online, through email, or in person.
Forms can be filled out at or dropped off at the Winona Senior High School Commons, the Lewiston-Altura High School Media Center, the St. Charles High School Media Center and the Dakota Community Center from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 1.
Email chair@winonadfl.org for any questions.
