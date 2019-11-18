Winona County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Adam Carlson and K9 Cleo recently attended the United States Police Canine Association National Patrol Dog Certification in Destin, Florida.
The certification process is the same as a regional certification, but the judging is much more stringent at the national level.
Ninety-three dog/handler teams competed at the national level this year with some very tough competition from all over the United States.
In addition to competing as a single team, Carlson and Cleo were also part of a team representing Region 12 (Minnesota).
The Region 12 team members included: Carlson and Cleo, of Winona County; Lt. Trace Erickson and K9 Roman of Houston County; Officer Derek Ellis and K9 Rudy of Austin PD; and Deputy Bob Pepper and K9 Ozzie of Douglas County.
Erickson and Roman, the Houston County duo, posted the highest score in the trial and took home the national championship.
The Winona County duo certified at the national level and also earned several awards.
These awards were: fourth place in overall scent work, second place in agility and sixth place overall out of 93 dog teams.
They were also crowned the first-place team in the region team competition.
Carlson and Cleo thanked the Minneapolis K9 Unit, with whom they traveled and trained, and congratulated Erickson and Roman on their win.
