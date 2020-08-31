Winona County COVID-19 update for Aug. 31: 19 new cases confirmed; total reaches 446

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday, raising the total to 446.

No information about these new cases was released, but is expected to be published by the county Wednesday evening.

No new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the county, leaving the total at 17.

In Minnesota, 679 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 75,864, with 67,656 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 8,309 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 1,489,726 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,128,023 residents having been tested.

Only new death was reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,817.

Of these people, 1,339 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 6,480 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 306 remaining in hospitals Monday.