Winona County COVID-19 update for Aug. 30: 37 new cases confirmed, total reaches 427
Winona County broke the 400 mark Sunday when 37 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health in one day, increasing the total to 427.

Last week, Winona County broke the 300 mark, along with the record for the largest single-day cases confirmation. Sunday's is now the second highest, only one less than the record.

The spike in cases follows the start of school for higher education institutes in the county, with the institutes and the county confirming a connection to the increase.

No information about Sunday's new cases has been released.

In Minnesota, 934 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 75,189, with 66,916 no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 1,478,432 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,122,071 residents having been tested.

Two new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,816.

Statewide, 6,454 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 315 remaining in hospitals Sunday.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

