Winona County COVID-19 update for Aug. 29: 25 new cases confirmed: total reaches 390

Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health, marking the third day in a row of double-digit single-day increases.
The county's total has reached 390, with 17 people having died from the disease.
It has been confirmed by all three higher education institutes in Winona -- Winona State University, Saint Mary's University and Minnesota State College Southeast -- that their communities have had positive cases. Not all of the students have been on their campuses, though, during the fall semester.
No information specifically about Saturday's new cases has been released.
In Minnesota, 1,032 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 74,257, with 66,107 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 8,175 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,460,381 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,111,137 residents having been tested.
Four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,814.
Of these people, 1,337 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 6,411 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 313 remaining in hospitals Saturday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 134 are in intensive care.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
