Winona County COVID-19 update for Aug. 28: 12 new cases confirmed; total reaches 365

Twelve new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health, after Thursday brought a single-day record for the county of 38.
The total has reached 365, just days after Winona County had broken the 300 mark Monday.
No new COVID-19 deaths were announced Friday in the county, leaving the total at 17.
In Minnesota, 862 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.
The cases bring the state’s total to 73,240, with 65,204 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 8,088 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,443,344 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,101,710 residents having been tested.
Four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,810.
Of these people, 1,333 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 6,357 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 301 remaining in hospitals Friday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 137 are in intensive care.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
