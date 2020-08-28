Winona County COVID-19 update for Aug. 28: 12 new cases confirmed; total reaches 365

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twelve new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health, after Thursday brought a single-day record for the county of 38.

The total has reached 365, just days after Winona County had broken the 300 mark Monday.

No new COVID-19 deaths were announced Friday in the county, leaving the total at 17.

In Minnesota, 862 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 73,240, with 65,204 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 8,088 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 1,443,344 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,101,710 residents having been tested.

Four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,810.

Of these people, 1,333 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 6,357 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 301 remaining in hospitals Friday.