Winona County COVID-19 update for Aug. 25: Eight new cases confirmed; total reaches 310
Winona County COVID-19 update for Aug. 25: Eight new cases confirmed; total reaches 310

Eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Winona County Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health, increasing the total to 310.

No specific information about these cases was released, but is expected to be included in the county's weekly report published on Wednesday evenings.

No new COVID-19 deaths have occurred in the county in more than a week, leaving the total at 17.

In Minnesota, 414 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 70,707, with 63,725 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 7,873 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 1,394,986 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,072,526 residents having been tested.

Eight new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,779.

Of these people, 1,315 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 6,238 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 312 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.

Of the currently hospitalized patients, 137 are in intensive care.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

No fans at U.S. Bank to open Vikings' season, SPORTS, PAGE B1

