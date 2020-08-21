Winona County COVID-19 update for Aug. 22: Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed; total reaches 296

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Winona County has brought the local total up to 296, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Saturday.

No information about these cases is expected to be released until Wednesday with the county's weekly update.

No new COVID-19 deaths occurred in the county, leaving the total at 17.

In Minnesota, 746 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 68,867, with 61,698 no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 1,357,595 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,051,256 residents having been tested.

Eight new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,761.

Statewide, 6,113 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 316 remaining in hospitals Saturday.

Of the hospitalized patients, 148 are in intensive care.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

