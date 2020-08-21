Winona County COVID-19 update for Aug. 21: Eight new cases confirmed; total reaches 294

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eight new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday, raising the total to 294.

No information about these new cases was released by state or county officials.

No new deaths in the county were announced, leaving the total at 17.

Whalen’s at Westfield did confirm on Facebook publically that owners Jim and Virginia Whalen were exposed to a positive COVID-19 patient.

They are quarantined until Aug. 31, but have not had contact with any of their staff members.

The business will be open limited hours, including 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Whalen’s will be closed Saturday through Tuesday.

Jim and Virginia wrote in the post, “We will update as we know we are working on servicing the course, so please check with the pro shop.”

In Minnesota, 835 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 68,133, with 60,920 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 7,559 are health-care workers.