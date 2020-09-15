Winona County COVID-19 total approaches 700 with 15 more cases confirmed

Winona County is quickly approaching 700 cases, as 14 new COVID-19 cases and one transferred case were confirmed in the county Tuesday by the Minnesota Department, raising the total to 694 since the start of the pandemic.
The double-digit increase comes after only two new cases Monday, a low number that is now seen as a rarity in Winona County’s quick increase trend.
The transfered case likely comes from another county where it was originally incorrectly listed.
No new deaths were reported in Winona County Tuesday, leaving the total at 17.
No information about the 15 added cases was released yet by state or county officials.
County officials, though, are expected to release their weekly demographics COVID-19 update Thursday this week, instead of Wednesday as normal, due to mass testing within the city of Winona early in the week.
In Minnesota, 432 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The cases bring the state’s total to 85,351, with 78,953 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 9,265 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,733,292 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,247,867 residents having been tested.
Five new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,927.
Of these people, 1,400 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 6,979 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 238 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 131 are in intensive care.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
