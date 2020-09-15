Winona County COVID-19 total approaches 700 with 15 more cases confirmed

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona County is quickly approaching 700 cases, as 14 new COVID-19 cases and one transferred case were confirmed in the county Tuesday by the Minnesota Department, raising the total to 694 since the start of the pandemic.

The double-digit increase comes after only two new cases Monday, a low number that is now seen as a rarity in Winona County’s quick increase trend.

The transfered case likely comes from another county where it was originally incorrectly listed.

No new deaths were reported in Winona County Tuesday, leaving the total at 17.

No information about the 15 added cases was released yet by state or county officials.

County officials, though, are expected to release their weekly demographics COVID-19 update Thursday this week, instead of Wednesday as normal, due to mass testing within the city of Winona early in the week.

In Minnesota, 432 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The cases bring the state’s total to 85,351, with 78,953 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 9,265 are health-care workers.