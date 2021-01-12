Winona County continues to vaccinate community's front-line fighters against COVID-19

Winona County staff are working to continue vaccinating people against the deadly COVID-19.

With the help of the Winona Fire Department, 233 doses of Moderna have been distributed by the county as of Tuesday.

The county is continuing to receive new doses each week that will go to the first phase of people in a plan set up starting in October.

The county has distributed doses to community members such as EMS providers, COVID-19 testers, COVID-19 vaccinators and public health nurses.

If an organization has employees who fall under the Phase A1 category, as detailed on the Minnesota Department of Health’s website, sign up at at form.jotform.com/210104400922032.

Excluded from this request to fill out the form is Gundersen Health Systems and Winona Health, because of doses being directly delivered to these organizations.

More information for those who do not qualify for the A1 phase is expected within the upcoming weeks.

If there are questions, email vdestefano@co.winona.mn.us.

