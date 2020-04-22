You are the owner of this article.
Winona County campgrounds still closed in accordance with governor's executive order
Private, public and dispersed campgrounds and camping sites in Winona County will remain closed for recreational camping until May 3 in accordance with Gov. Walz’s executive order.

The only exception for being on the campgrounds is if a person’s primary residence is located on the campgrounds.

According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which has been receiving multiple calls regarding camping since the governor extended the state’s stay-at-home order, people who have permanent campsites that aren’t their permanent residences are also not allowed to be on the campgrounds.

The sheriff’s office has distributed the governor’s executive order to all the campgrounds in Winona County and are taking an educational approach to reprimanding those found in violation by reminding them of the governor’s order. So far, no citations have been issued, according to the sheriff’s office.

