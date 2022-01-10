Winona County businesses to benefit from rescue plan grant program

To help ease the challenges that Winona County businesses and non-profit organizations are facing, the Winona County Board of Commissioners has approved emergency financial support through the Winona County Rescue Plan Business Grant Program.

This program, facilitated through the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, is targeted at qualified businesses and non-profits that are negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will provide one-time grants of up to $20,000 to help offset the revenue losses to these qualified organizations.

The objective of this program is to offer immediate financial assistance to impacted businesses in Winona County to aid in maintaining their business and workforce. Applications are open now and will close when funds are depleted.

Awards will be made on a first come, first served basis. Incomplete applications will not be reviewed. In order to expedite issuance of funds, applications will be accepted at www.winonachamber.com as well as in person at the Chamber of Commerce office during regular business hours (weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Program eligibility criteria and guidelines can be found on the Chamber website. Those with additional questions may contact the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce at (507) 452-2272 or email info@winonachamber.com.

