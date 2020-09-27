 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winona County breaks the 900 COVID-19 case mark with 19 cases added
0 comments
alert top story
COVID-19 IN MINNESOTA

Winona County breaks the 900 COVID-19 case mark with 19 cases added

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona County has broken the 900 mark for COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 18 new cases confirmed Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Additionally, one case was transferred to the county from another county, due to the patient's residence originally incorrectly listed.

The total in the county has reached 906, with no new deaths confirmed Sunday, leaving the total at 18.

In Minnesota, 1,077 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The cases bring the state’s total to 96,734, with 86,252 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 10,190 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 1,981,100 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,384,512 residents having been tested.

Four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,008.

Of these people, 1,445 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.

Statewide, 7,493 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,095 having spent time in an intensive care unit.

For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Stories of Honor 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News