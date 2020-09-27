Winona County breaks the 900 COVID-19 case mark with 19 cases added

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winona County has broken the 900 mark for COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 18 new cases confirmed Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Additionally, one case was transferred to the county from another county, due to the patient's residence originally incorrectly listed.

The total in the county has reached 906, with no new deaths confirmed Sunday, leaving the total at 18.

In Minnesota, 1,077 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The cases bring the state’s total to 96,734, with 86,252 no longer needing to be isolated.

Of these positive cases, 10,190 are health-care workers.

Statewide, 1,981,100 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,384,512 residents having been tested.

Four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,008.

Of these people, 1,445 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.