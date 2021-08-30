 Skip to main content
Winona County breaks the 5K confirmed COVID-19 cases mark
Winona County breaks the 5K confirmed COVID-19 cases mark

Winona County has broken the historic mark of 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, about 17 months after the county’s first case that was announced on March 25, 2020.

Thirteen new cases had been confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday morning, which includes all cases from the weekend.

Those cases brought the county’s new total to 5,012 confirmed cases, with an additional 75 probable cases listed for the county increasing the total to 5,087.

No new deaths in the county have been confirmed in over two months, leaving the total at 52.

As for COVID-19 vaccinations in Winona County, 54.2% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 51.5% have received a full vaccine series.

The county continues to trail behind the state’s overall vaccination rate, as 59.4% of Minnesotans have received at least one dose and 55.7% have received a full vaccine series.

A bigger gap is seen in the vaccination rate amongst members of the population who are eligible to get vaccinated.

While only 61.4% of Winona’s eligible population has received at least one dose, 70.3% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one dose.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

