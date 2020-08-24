Winona County breaks the 300 mark with 4 new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four more COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health have broken the 300 mark for the county and left its total at 302.

It’s been about five months since the county’s first case, which came weeks after most of the country’s states had become ravaged by the quickly spreading disease.

The first local case occurred almost three weeks after Minnesota’s first case.

Since then, the county has seen waves of the disease, while the state has increased to a total of 70,298 positive cases.

The county, at first, saw the most prominent trend with positive cases in those older than 60.

A deadly outbreak occurred in Sauer Health Care, where at least 55 people tested positive for the disease. These diagnosis accounted for 70% of the facility’s residents at the time of mid-April — 33 out of 47.

The other 22 cases were staff members.

After these cases were diagnosed, 30% of these residents did die — a total of at least 14 deaths.

Only three more deaths have occurred in the county since the Sauer Health Care outbreak, which was contained by the end of April.