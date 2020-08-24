Winona County breaks the 300 mark with 4 new COVID-19 cases

Four more COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health have broken the 300 mark for the county and left its total at 302.
It’s been about five months since the county’s first case, which came weeks after most of the country’s states had become ravaged by the quickly spreading disease.
The first local case occurred almost three weeks after Minnesota’s first case.
Since then, the county has seen waves of the disease, while the state has increased to a total of 70,298 positive cases.
The county, at first, saw the most prominent trend with positive cases in those older than 60.
A deadly outbreak occurred in Sauer Health Care, where at least 55 people tested positive for the disease. These diagnosis accounted for 70% of the facility’s residents at the time of mid-April — 33 out of 47.
The other 22 cases were staff members.
After these cases were diagnosed, 30% of these residents did die — a total of at least 14 deaths.
Only three more deaths have occurred in the county since the Sauer Health Care outbreak, which was contained by the end of April.
All deaths have been people older than 67 years old.
The Minnesota Department of Health did step in and determined in a published report that prevention practices were inadequate at the facility.
Residents who tested negative for the disease were later moved to Lake Winona Manor.
After Sauer Health Care improved based on help from MDH, the facility did not have any other cases.
Later during the pandemic, Lake Winona Manor, Sugar Loaf Senior Living and Saint Anne of Winona did confirm at least one positive case in their facilities involving either visitors, residents or staff.
In all three of these facilities, possible spread was limited to stop any possible outbreaks.
An outbreak was confirmed earlier in August, though, in Lewiston after multiple high school sports players tested positive for the coronavirus.
This outbreak followed trends of cases in younger age groups, which has been seen throughout the summer.
As of Wednesday, the vast majority of the county’s cases have been people between the ages 20 and 39.
In Minnesota, 717 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday, which is what brought the state’s total to 70,298.
Of these cases, 63,059 no longer needing to be isolated.
Of these positive cases, 7,789 are health-care workers.
Statewide, 1,386,513 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,067,810 residents having been tested.
Four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 1,771.
Of these people, 1,313 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 6,195 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 310 remaining in hospitals Monday.
Of the currently hospitalized patients, 135 are in intensive care.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
