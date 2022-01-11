Winona County breaks 9,000 cases with 387 added over weekend

Winona County has broken 9,000 COVID-19 cases with 387 COVID-19 cases added to the county’s total over the weekend, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Tuesday.

Three of the newly listed cases are marked as probable.

In total, there have been 9,291 cases confirmed in Winona County — 134 of which are listed as probable.

The new 387 cases were added to the county’s total between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday.

The cases do not count any at-home tests, as they are not counted by MDH.

No new COVID-19 deaths in the county were announced Tuesday, leaving the total at 63.

Houston County also had a large spike in cases over the weekend, with 103 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total up to 3,398.

No new deaths were added over the weekend in Houston County either, leaving the death toll at 18.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona and Houston counties, along with Minnesota as a whole, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website at health.state.mn.us.

