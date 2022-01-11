 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Winona County breaks 9,000 cases with 387 added over weekend

Winona County has broken 9,000 COVID-19 cases with 387 COVID-19 cases added to the county’s total over the weekend, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Tuesday.

Three of the newly listed cases are marked as probable.

In total, there have been 9,291 cases confirmed in Winona County — 134 of which are listed as probable.

The new 387 cases were added to the county’s total between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday.

The cases do not count any at-home tests, as they are not counted by MDH.

No new COVID-19 deaths in the county were announced Tuesday, leaving the total at 63.

Houston County also had a large spike in cases over the weekend, with 103 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total up to 3,398.

No new deaths were added over the weekend in Houston County either, leaving the death toll at 18.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona and Houston counties, along with Minnesota as a whole, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website at health.state.mn.us.

People are also reading…

Pfizer says a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appears to offer important protection against the new omicron variant. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech tested how well vaccine-produced antibodies could neutralize omicron in lab dishes. They found significant weakening after the standard two doses. But a booster dose increased antibody levels by 25-fold.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cause of deadly Fairmount fire revealed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News